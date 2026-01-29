Northern Quebec First Nation in lockdown after fatal shooting

CALGARY — A northern Quebec First Nation is under lockdown after two men were fatally shot in the community.Cree Nation of Mistissini Chief Michael Petawabano has told members of the community to stay in their homes and lock their doors as police continue to investigate the incident.Schools and all other community buildings, offices, and facilities are closed, and travel in and out of the First Nation, which is located roughly 600 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, is now restricted..In a statement posted on Facebook, Petawabano said the lockdown, which was issued on Wednesday night, will remain in effect until law enforcement confirms it is safe to resume normal activities.“Our hearts are heavy with grief for the lives lost and the families affected by this tragedy,” Petawabano said.“We ask all community members to remain calm, stay indoors, and cooperate fully with police as they conduct their investigation. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hughes Beaulieu has said the shooting happened on Wednesday at around 9 p.m.Beaulieu said officers with the local Eeyou Eenou Police Force responded to reports of shots being fired in the area and when they arrived, they found two men in their 30s with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.“They were brought to the dispensary where, unfortunately, they were declared dead,” Beaulieu said.He added there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made.Beaulieu also confirmed the two men were from the community and that investigators believe the murders could possibly be linked to organized crime.