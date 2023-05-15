The ongoing wildfires in northern Saskatchewan are causing smoke to spread and decrease the air quality.
Regina and Saskatoon have been warned that forest fire smoke will most likely reach the cities by midweek.
Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang predicted a cold front to pass through Saskatchewan on Tuesday night or Wednesday.
As a result, wildfire smoke is expected to spread through central and southern Saskatchewan due to the northwesterly winds.
“Whether air quality values will reach the values where we issue a special air quality statement remains to be seen because smoke forecasting is quite complicated,” said Lang.
“We don’t know how much of the smoke will make it down to the surface, where it’ll affect air quality, or how much will stay up into the higher atmosphere.”
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency reported 38 active wildfires in the province.
Of the 38 active wildfires, 15 were contained, while nine were not.
Additionally, 13 fires were still being assessed regularly to evaluate the risk to the surrounding area. One of the fires was focused on protecting properties such as cabins and infrastructure.
On Monday morning, special air quality statements were issued for northern Saskatchewan due to the ongoing wildfires.
Lang stated that the smoke would remain mainly in that area for the next few days.
“There’s quite a number of fires and there’s quite a lot of smoke associated with those fires, so until those fires are under control, the smoke will continue to be an issue,” said Lang.
According to Terri Lang, improving the situation depends mainly on the direction of the winds and the “stability of the atmosphere.”
“The forecasts are indicating there’s very little chance of rain over the next seven to 10 days across the province, so that means things will continue on the warm side and on the dry side,” said Lang.
Residents of Buffalo Narrows were asked to evacuate on Sunday as wildfires burned south of the village.
A state of local emergency was declared and evacuation notices were issued for those at higher risk of health complications from smoke inhalation.
Wildfires in the La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation regions forced evacuations two weeks ago.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes after a few days.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
