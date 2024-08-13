Northern Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have fingers chopped off

A Northern Saskatchewan man who had cut off his monitoring device was arrested after allegedly threatening three people at gunpoint and chopping off a finger of each person.On June 26, La Ronge RCMP received a report of an injured individual at the local hospital. As a result of investigation, officers determined an adult male took three adults, who were known to him, to a rural location in the La Ronge detachment area. The victims were threatened with a firearm and assaulted, with each one having a finger severed. After continued investigation, on July 28, Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) charged 30-year-old Kaylen Charles from La Ronge with:five counts, aggravated assault, Section 268(2), Criminal Code;two counts, assault with a weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code;two counts, assault by choking, Section 267(c), Criminal Code;four counts, uttering threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code;four counts, pointing a firearm, Section 87(1), Criminal Code;one count, knowingly possess a firearm without a license, Section 92(3), Criminal Code;two counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code;one count, mischief over $5,000, Section 430(3), Criminal Code;one count, possession of a firearm contrary to order, Section 117.01(1), Criminal Code; andfour counts, fail to comply with release order condition, Section 145(5), Criminal Code.A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was also on warrant for failing to attend court, and failing to comply with a release order condition after La Ronge RCMP received a report that he’d cut off a device monitoring his court-ordered curfew on June 20.As a result of continued investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) determined Charles was in a residence in La Ronge on August 9. The residence was surrounded and Charles was arrested without incident. La Ronge RCMP officers assisted with the arrest.Charles appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on August 12. La Ronge is 379 kilometres north of Saskatoon.