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Norway reopens North Sea gas fields as Canada stalls on LNG exports to Europe

The three gas fields to be reopened are situated off the south coast of Norway, near the giant Ekofisk field.
The three gas fields to be reopened are situated off the south coast of Norway, near the giant Ekofisk field. Courtesy of ConocoPhillips
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