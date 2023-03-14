Moose

That noble beast, the moose, has been added to the list of things that contribute to so-called climate change.

A study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) doesn’t just claim the animals are contributors, it says moose are potentially a leading cause of climate change and they should be balanced.

(13) comments

Drax
Drax

A new study says that Norwegians also believe that pigs can fly backwards.

Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

They want to kill moose,but they don't have any excuse.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Xiangping Hu is likely a Commie Spy . . . .

Gorebull Warming is complete nonsense as the Globe Cools.

Volcanic activity in the last 40 years has outproduced man's contribution since the advent of the Industrial Revolution . . . blaming wildlife for Gorebull Warming is patently insane . . . . and Not Science!

eldon628
eldon628

More woke, doomed to fail solutions. The correlation of high co2 levels in countries which have high poverty rates and high populations is indisputable. Solve the world's poverty and you solve two issues that the left imagine is there. Over population and climate change.

mcumming
mcumming

Has any socialists heard of photosynthesis where carbon dioxide is used to pump out oxygen for life on earth.

guest356
guest356

My logic here would lead me to the following conclusions: Moose, because of their eating habits evolved from millions of years of evolution are now in moderate numbers significant contributors to "Climate Change"?. While humans who also are significant contributors to the same are not considered as dangerous relatively speaking. So this is a prelude to ablating a proportion of offending animals from the planet in the interest of CO2 reduction. You only need to read what happened in Rhodesia last century when they decided to kill 30,000 elephants to protect the grasslands, how wrong they got it. Lets take some lessons from history instead of trying to reinvent it based on wokeness.

mcumming
mcumming

I can not believe that socialists are so stupid that they will believe that climate change is hurting this cold chilly planet which is not getting any warmer and in fact we would be a lot better off with more heat to grow a lot more food.

Slash
Slash

I wonder if the Norwegians will do a study on the detonation of explosives (which they collaborated on) to blow up Nord Stream II and how much it affects climate change.

HOODOO
HOODOO

The last sentence in your article hits the nail on the head.!

But how would these poor so-called scientists (among many others) keep food on the table without the grants of money they get for all the bafflegab they put out?

hoodoo

northrungrader
northrungrader

We could do a lot of good for the world's climate by eliminating politicians, climate scientists, activists, and the legacy media. They should be lining up to reduce the carbon emissions they generate. Then we could environmentally compost them to grow more trees. It's exactly what they want, isn't it?

northrungrader
northrungrader

I don't know how, but I forgot celebrities, if there is a class even more useless then politicians and polluting more than celebrities I don't know of it.

Goose
Goose

Now do bison.

MLC
MLC

If it lives it contributes to the climate system. If nothing else it gives off heat.

Perhaps if many of the politicians, rabid msm/legacy media environmental activists and related others refrained from injecting so much hot gas into the atmosphere, many of the negative aspects of climate change may be reduced.

