That noble beast, the moose, has been added to the list of things that contribute to so-called climate change.
A study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) doesn’t just claim the animals are contributors, it says moose are potentially a leading cause of climate change and they should be balanced.
“Moose are an ecosystem engineer in the forest ecosystem, and strongly impact everything from the species composition and nutrient availability in the forest,” Gunnar Austrheim, an ecologist at the NTNU University Museum and one of the study’s three co-authors, said in a press release.
What they prefer to eat is why moose can be responsible for a large additional amount of carbon emissions, says Francesco Cherubini, director of NTNU’s Industrial Ecology (IndEcol) Programme and co-author of the paper.
Moose like to eat young deciduous trees, like birch, rowan and willow. So, the young saplings that would normally sprout in the forest after a timber company clearcuts an area never get the chance to grow, reports Newsmax.
The saplings, when full grown, bind up CO2 in their trunks, leaves and roots, so moose effectively devour that source of carbon storage.
“It was really a surprise to see how much moose can influence vegetation growth, the carbon cycle and the climate system,” says Xiangping Hu, a researcher at IndEcol and co-author of the study. “A grown animal can eat 50 kilograms of biomass each day during summer.”
The solution suggested is to balance moose numbers and forest management in an effort to limit CO2 emissions, said Cherbuni.
"We don’t only regulate the amount of animals, we very carefully regulate the proportion of females, males and calves. So there’s a stronger management for moose than for most livestock in Norway," he said. "I think as we get more of an understanding of how all these different things are interrelated, land managers could come up with an optimal plan. That could be a much-needed win-win solution for climate, for biodiversity and for timber value."
“One of the biggest unknowns we have in our understanding of the climate system and the carbon cycle is potentially the effect of larger animals, and how they interact with carbon storage in vegetation. This study gave us a great opportunity to quantify this effect. We have some numbers that we can relate to the regional carbon budget, and which actually show the importance of large animals like the moose.”
The moose is not the first animal so-called climate activists label as a potential threat to the climate.
Last year, the New Zealand government levied a ‘fart tax’ on herds of cattle, sheep and other animals and in 2019, US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) linked farting cows to causing so-called climate change, adding "we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner" in her effort to reduce carbon emissions coming from cows.
"We set a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero, emissions in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast," said Ocasio-Cortez.
A new study says that Norwegians also believe that pigs can fly backwards.
They want to kill moose,but they don't have any excuse.
Xiangping Hu is likely a Commie Spy . . . .
Gorebull Warming is complete nonsense as the Globe Cools.
Volcanic activity in the last 40 years has outproduced man's contribution since the advent of the Industrial Revolution . . . blaming wildlife for Gorebull Warming is patently insane . . . . and Not Science!
More woke, doomed to fail solutions. The correlation of high co2 levels in countries which have high poverty rates and high populations is indisputable. Solve the world's poverty and you solve two issues that the left imagine is there. Over population and climate change.
Has any socialists heard of photosynthesis where carbon dioxide is used to pump out oxygen for life on earth.
My logic here would lead me to the following conclusions: Moose, because of their eating habits evolved from millions of years of evolution are now in moderate numbers significant contributors to "Climate Change"?. While humans who also are significant contributors to the same are not considered as dangerous relatively speaking. So this is a prelude to ablating a proportion of offending animals from the planet in the interest of CO2 reduction. You only need to read what happened in Rhodesia last century when they decided to kill 30,000 elephants to protect the grasslands, how wrong they got it. Lets take some lessons from history instead of trying to reinvent it based on wokeness.
I can not believe that socialists are so stupid that they will believe that climate change is hurting this cold chilly planet which is not getting any warmer and in fact we would be a lot better off with more heat to grow a lot more food.
I wonder if the Norwegians will do a study on the detonation of explosives (which they collaborated on) to blow up Nord Stream II and how much it affects climate change.
The last sentence in your article hits the nail on the head.!
But how would these poor so-called scientists (among many others) keep food on the table without the grants of money they get for all the bafflegab they put out?
hoodoo
We could do a lot of good for the world's climate by eliminating politicians, climate scientists, activists, and the legacy media. They should be lining up to reduce the carbon emissions they generate. Then we could environmentally compost them to grow more trees. It's exactly what they want, isn't it?
I don't know how, but I forgot celebrities, if there is a class even more useless then politicians and polluting more than celebrities I don't know of it.
Now do bison.
If it lives it contributes to the climate system. If nothing else it gives off heat.
Perhaps if many of the politicians, rabid msm/legacy media environmental activists and related others refrained from injecting so much hot gas into the atmosphere, many of the negative aspects of climate change may be reduced.
