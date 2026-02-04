News

'NOT GREAT': Liberal MP admits federal service was weak even before job cuts

Iqra Khalid
Iqra KhalidCourtesy Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
Treasury Board
Iqra Khalid
Sharon DeSousa
Harb Gill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news