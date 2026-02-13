'Not part of his life': Estranged father of Tumbler Ridge suspect speaks out following mass shooting

The father of Tumbler Ridge mass shooting suspect Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar) has spoken out publicly for the first time.In a statement to the media, Justin Van Rootselaar gave his side of the story, and offered condolences to the victims, their families, and the community.It reads as follows:"There are moments when words feel far too small for the sorrow we are carrying together. What has happened has left an ache in the heart of our town that will not soon fade. In a place where we know each other by name, where we pass one another in the grocery store and gather at the same community events, this loss feels deeply personal to us all.To the families who have lost loved ones, and to every person who has been affected by this senseless and unforgivable act of violence, I offer my most heartfelt condolences. I cannot begin to imagine the depth of your grief. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers, and that I share in the profound sadness that has settled over our community.As the biological father of the individual responsible, I carry a sorrow that is difficult to put into words. I was estranged from Jesse Strang and was not part of his life. His mother declined my involvement from the beginning, and I was not given the opportunity to be a part of raising him. Jesse did not use the VanRootselaar family name at any point in his life. While that distance is the reality of our relationship, it does not lessen the heartbreak I feel for the pain that has been caused to innocent people and to the town we call home.This is a time for compassion, for holding one another close, and for supporting the families who are grieving such unimaginable loss. As we respect your grief, we respectfully ask that you also respect ours. There will be no further statements."Strang was initially identified as having used his mother's maiden name, however the RCMP referred to him as Van Rootselaar."The name released aligns with our standard processes, as it is what appears in official documentation," the RCMP told the Western Standard.