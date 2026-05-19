News

'NOT PARTISAN': Corb Lund denies NDP ties as Water Not Coal campaign enters final stretch

Country singer Corb Lund at an event for his anti-coal campaign at The Confluence in Calgary on May 17, 2026.
Country singer Corb Lund at an event for his anti-coal campaign at The Confluence in Calgary on May 17, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yyc
Abpoli
Calgary
Abpol
Coal Mining
Coal Development
Crowsnest Pass
Grassy Mountain
Grassy Mountain Coal Project
coal mine
Coal mining eastern slopes
Alberta coal mining
The Confluence
corb lund
water not coal
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news