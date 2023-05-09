Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley vowed to set up the Lethbridge Teaching Clinic to serve southern Alberta families with their healthcare needs if elected premier.
“We know this is something Lethbridge families care about deeply,” said Notley at a Monday event at the Galt Museum in Lethbridge.
“We would also consult with the Blood Tribe and indigenous communities on establishing an Indigenous Centre of Excellence in Primary Care.”
The Lethbridge Teaching Clinic would bring seven new medical students and 20 family medicine residents to increase healthcare access for families.
About 40,000 Lethbridge residents are without a family physician.
Notley said the teaching clinic would include a family health team consisting of doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and obstetrics care.
An Alberta NDP government would provide five free counselling sessions with a psychologist for every person and universal coverage for contraception.
She committed to ensure Lethbridge residents can have babies at the hospital instead of having to travel 300 km, which drew thunderous applause.
Under the Alberta United Conservative Party, she said Alberta is facing crises in healthcare and affordability. She added it is “time for hope, common sense and trusted leadership.”
The NDP would partner with the University of Lethbridge, the University of Calgary, Chinook Regional Hospital, and local physicians to build the teaching clinic and will ensure a focus on obstetrics needs.
It will examine the possibility of locating the clinic on the U of L campus.
The costs to building the teaching clinic are estimated to be $10 million. Annual operating costs have been pegged at $18 million.
Notley said the NDP would staff the Chinook Regional Hospital so healthcare is around when people need it.
The indigenous centre would be co-created to train doctors in culturally-appropriate care, building on the memorandum of understanding between U of L and the Blood Tribe Health Department.
Alberta NDP candidate Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) started off the rally by saying doctors trained in the Lethbridge area were more likely to build connections and work in the community long term.
Phillips said the UCP “has created chaos in healthcare that has driven away doctors, leaving 40,000 residents without access to care.”
“Enough is enough,” she said.
“Instead of fighting with doctors, we’ll recruit them.”
The Alberta government started working to offer physician training in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie in January to bring more doctors to rural Alberta.
It is spending $1 million to explore ways which regional post-secondary institutions, such as the University of Lethbridge and Northwestern Polytechnic, can help deliver medical education outside of Edmonton and Calgary.
“Partnering with Alberta’s two medical schools and institutions in northern and southern Alberta to train doctors locally is the best path to ensuring we meet rural needs,” said Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(12) comments
It is unfortunate that 'universal coverage for contraception', as Commissar Nuttley calls it, was not available in the summer of 1963, in Edmonton, and that Grant had not taken advantage of it.
She promised many things, like the cancer centre in Calgary, and reneged. She also send cancer treating equipment to BC, that Alberta could have used. Dr. Makis took AHS to court over that I believe..
It was the vax mandate that drove doctors & nurses away, let them get back to work, the vax is no longer a valid issue, it was just a stupid one. NDP is still going after everyone get the shot & don't forget your boosters before you can work.
The face of a Trudeau infected terrorist
Not on my dime...isnt Danielle already doing this?
she is trying to divide and conquer...just say NO
How can anyone in their right mind trust this Trudeau puppet?
A “teaching clinic” is that what the communists are calling re-education camps now?
Exactly!
a teaching clinic is a hospital or medical centre that provides medical education and training to future and current health professionals
Not in NDP land Junior, re-education camp, and I see you have been to one. Don’t you have Fries to look after? Or ketchup to squirt on a Big Mac or something?
why do you think I work at Mcdonald's? i babysit for work 100$ a month it enough for now because I don't have any thing that costs me monthly.
