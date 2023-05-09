Notley

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley 

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley vowed to set up the Lethbridge Teaching Clinic to serve southern Alberta families with their healthcare needs if elected premier. 

“We know this is something Lethbridge families care about deeply,” said Notley at a Monday event at the Galt Museum in Lethbridge. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

It is unfortunate that 'universal coverage for contraception', as Commissar Nuttley calls it, was not available in the summer of 1963, in Edmonton, and that Grant had not taken advantage of it.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

She promised many things, like the cancer centre in Calgary, and reneged. She also send cancer treating equipment to BC, that Alberta could have used. Dr. Makis took AHS to court over that I believe..

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

It was the vax mandate that drove doctors & nurses away, let them get back to work, the vax is no longer a valid issue, it was just a stupid one. NDP is still going after everyone get the shot & don't forget your boosters before you can work.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The face of a Trudeau infected terrorist

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Not on my dime...isnt Danielle already doing this?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

she is trying to divide and conquer...just say NO

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

How can anyone in their right mind trust this Trudeau puppet?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

A “teaching clinic” is that what the communists are calling re-education camps now?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Exactly!

Report Add Reply
atom
atom

a teaching clinic is a hospital or medical centre that provides medical education and training to future and current health professionals

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not in NDP land Junior, re-education camp, and I see you have been to one. Don’t you have Fries to look after? Or ketchup to squirt on a Big Mac or something?

Report Add Reply
atom
atom

why do you think I work at Mcdonald's? i babysit for work 100$ a month it enough for now because I don't have any thing that costs me monthly.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.