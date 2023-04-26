Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said the party remains committed to revitalizing downtown Calgary and building a better future for residents.
“We also know the Calgary Flames inspire tremendous community spirit,” said Notley in a Tuesday statement.
“Still, we note the cost of the latest proposed arena deal has doubled in size in 18 months and while the original version laid out a 50-50 private-public partnership, taxpayers are now responsible for more than 70% of the cost.”
A statement from the Alberta NDP on Calgary's $1.2 billion arena/rink/transportation deal in principle. The provincial government is putting up $330 million towards the project. #ableg #yyc pic.twitter.com/8bKO7BZa8P— Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) April 26, 2023
Notley said the Alberta NDP believes all voters “would expect their elected representatives to do due diligence on the economics and fiscal value of a capital project this size.”
With that in mind, she said it “will be reviewing the deal in greater detail, will be consulting directly with Albertans about its content, and will have more to say in the coming days.”
Details of a new $1.22-billion NHL-sized arena and entertainment district in Calgary were finalized Tuesday after years of haggling.
The new arena is planned to be built at 14 Avenue and Fifth Street SE.
The City of Calgary will pay $537.3 million to fund the development of the event centre, parking structure, the enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
The action is not union approved? Notley is not Alberta-approved. Poor little her, or whatever her pronoun preference is, for now.
By saying this deal needs more thought Notley actually means she needs to run it by her bosses Trudeau and Singh first before she comments. She has never shied away from spending taxpayer dollars previously so she needs to spin it some other way.
The people of Alberta deserve a referendum on this. Calgary especially, since it is utterly optional and both their municipal taxes and their provincial taxes will used for this. But the rest of the province has a say too since provincial money is being used. And right now, Smith does not have the mandate to decide something like this. She may have legality behind her, but a) she was not elected to be premier by all Albertans and b) she is a total noob when it comes to being rooked by companies like SNC and the rest of the public tax predators out there. Notley is right this time and I think it's because she knows better. This needs to be looked at a lot more carefully all right. And if it somehow passes the smell test (which it almost certainly will not), I think the people should still get to decide anyway. It's our money, not Smith's.
With Notley always what I would do, when she had the chance to lead this province to prosperity she failed misserably. It is the NDP way to be that annoying barking dog , is what they do as aggetators. The arena and the surrounding area will be re-developed for the good of all Calgarians. The build-out of that particular area will be good for downtown .
Stupidity and the NDP are all this leatherface has going for her. She is as was her father a near communist who were Fabian socialists.. Socialism is not the way ahead for Alberta.
Like a broken clock, Comrade Nuttley is right once in a while. I can't help thinking though (something that most 'dippers are incapable of), that if she were in power, she would be heralding this as a UUUGE win for Calgary-grad and Alberta.
yes indeed Mr Lumsden. The only time these interventionist/socialist politicians express concern about fiscal sobriety is when a rival politician has control of the wallet and is using it to buy votes. I am against these types of projects; they do not create wealth, they only redistrute wealth from the many to the politically well connected. I hope the libertarian DS shows up once in a while and soon.
