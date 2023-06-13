Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she's unsure if she will stay on and blamed herself for losing the election.
“That’s what it means to be leader,” said Notley at a Tuesday press conference.
“In the coming months, there will be a process set through the party for debriefing the campaign and for understanding what worked and what didn’t.”
Notley said the Alberta NDP’s candidates, campaigns, and members will be involved and invited to participate in the review. Like all leaders after an election, she said she will take time to reconsider her role.
She did that in 2015 and 2019 and is doing it now. When she makes a decision, she said she will let Albertans know.
Notley said she remembers in 2019 when pundits wrote off the NDP and claimed it would never recover. Fast forward to May 29, more than 740,000 Albertans voted for it.
Of about 1.7 million votes, 2,600 decided the election. She acknowledged she has been NDP leader when it had four, 54, 24, and 38 seats.
In every election, new people voted for the NDP. This election saw its vote go up in many rural ridings.
The NDP leader went on to say Albertans are “looking for practical, forward, progressive solutions to the problems that we face today.” That means better healthcare, more housing, protected mountains and pensions, more economic opportunities, and a more affordable province.
She said they do not want more Alberta United Conservative Party arrogance and incompetence and ill-conceived ideas such as a provincial police force and tax collectors. If Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is sincere in her priorities, she said she would recognize major issues and work with the opposition.
As of now, Notley said her top priority is “to do the work Albertans have asked of us and nothing less.”
“We will be the strongest and most effective official opposition Alberta has ever had,” she said.
Notley said on June 2 now is “not the time to let up.”
“Now is the time to step up,” she said.
“To do the work that has been asked of us.”
Now is not the time to let up.Now is the time to STEP UP.To do the work that has been asked of us.It is my honor to serve as Alberta NDP Leader and Leader of the Official Opposition.— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) June 2, 2023
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Maybe time to retire to the smoking pit.
They are going to look at what didn't work? They are baffled at how their MSM propaganda didn't work on as many people as they had predicted/hoped...and the only reason why they gain votes is due to that propaganda. People don't realize it for what it is until something happens in their lives that snaps them awake and then they see how inverted the reality really is.
Better take the golden hand shake now as Trudeau doesn't have any need for you now. You really don't fit in with the Ottawa crew so now your reputation is ruin . Get on the bus .
Think she see's the writing on the wall, forced retirement .
Or take over for Jugg-Meat.
Vile hag.
Tears of joy if we never heard of her again.
What doesn't work is being a puppy for a puppy of trudeau and the Liberals. Trudeau's policies are Notley's policies because they are Jagmeet Singh's policies. New voters? Those who are either on hand-outs or want to be. Not a very concrete base on which to build.
How cute, dog face wants to reflect on “what didn’t work”.
Maybe start with: being a total liar, having no plan or policies to preserve or grow this province’s wealth, being utterly behold to the Sockboy-Jughead coalition, spewing unwarranted hatred for the unvaccinated, censoring anymore not agreeing with her extreme ideology, and having a party caucus consisting of parasites and misfits who have never worked a day in their lives.
Nutley is very big on reflecting on what didn't work. After she was resoundingly defeated in 2019 she reflected then too on what didn't work. It conclusion was that they didn't take enough time to sell their carbon tax and other idiot ideas to Albertans. Never did it occur to her or the NDP that Albertans didn't want the carbon tax and that they should have consulted with and listened to Albertans. Their big idea was that they didn't take enough time to sell and unsellable idea.
With all the booster shots she’s had she probably won’t even be around in four years.
I doubt she even took the real poison. just saline water shots.
