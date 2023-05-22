Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said more conservatives are “realizing that their basic values, these basic Alberta values, are not represented in Danielle Smith’s UCP (United Conservative Party).”
“And so, some of them are saying, and it’s totally reasonable, they’re saying ‘Rachel, I’m lending you my vote,’” said Notley at a Monday event at the Acadia Recreation Complex in Calgary.
“And I want to say back to them and all the former conservative voters in Alberta, that is absolutely fine with me.”
Notley said people’s votes should be lended. It is not an item politicians can rely on because of people’s party colours.
As far as she is concerned, votes are earned. They are earned every day regardless of whether or not an election is going on.
If she is elected, she said she will work every day to earn people’s support and confidence and keep their trust. She added she will do that by doing the actions she commits to.
Notley joked about how Smith “wears flip flops, not flats.” She accused her opponent of flip flopping on many positions.
Additionally, she said it is exhausting trying to keep track. What Smith has in this election is a hidden agenda.
The Alberta NDP leader went on to say Smith wants to gamble away people’s retirement security by pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan. She alleged she is going to make people pay to see a family doctor and sell off three hospitals in Calgary.
Smith has denied those claims.
While her opponent has changed her mind on public healthcare, Notley said she has never wavered on the topic and never will. She said she will end the healthcare crisis and deliver better services for all Albertans.
An NDP government will ensure every person who needs a family doctor gets one free of charge. It will reduce emergency room wait times.
She said she will make life more affordable for families by freezing taxes, increasing benefits for seniors, and providing free contraception. She vowed to cap power bills, freeze car insurance, and protect CPP.
The NDP will build more schools. In these schools, there will be teachers who feel supported and are teaching children a progressive, evidence-based curriculum.
Notley concluded by saying if people want a leader who will grow Alberta’s economy, champion its energy sector, and work for them, she said they should vote for the NDP.
“Let’s build a better future,” she said.
NDP candidate Diana Batten (Calgary-Acadia) started off the event by saying as a registered nurse and educator, she has spent her career working with fellow healthcare workers listening to their needs and trying to improve care for their patients.
“Today, with Danielle Smith and the UCP, thousands of Albertans have lost access to their family doctor or have no access at all,” said Batten.
“This is not what a better future in Alberta looks like.”
Batten said she is running to end the healthcare crisis and ensure it is available for every Albertan. With Notley, she said people can count on having a government focused on them.
Notley tried to soften her left-wing persona on May 4 with an appeal to moderate conservative voters, promising she would speak for all Albertans if elected May 29.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
Notley has zero morals and will say anything, and tell any lie to get elected. Her whole election campaign is based on fooling the ignorant and gullible, with the sole goal of gaining power, because she knows that all she needs is 4 more years - 4 more years of insane spending while imposing the radical WEF agenda upon us all - and she will win every single election after that, forever.
Real Albertans shouldn’t vote NDP, real Albertans don’t want a Communist Provincial Government.
I almost agree with the title of this article. True conservatives in Alberta should really be voting for Wildrose IPA. But the reality is that the vote splitting that would cause might actually strengthen the NDP in an election. Sad.
NOT-ley's party is owned and governed by the Federal NDP. That's just a fact. And Jagmeet and the Federal NDP has voluntarily enslaved itself to the Trudeau Liberals and their wild eyed leftist / globalist extremism. The Alberta NDP is so far left now that some of their candidates are actual communism supporters.
They have run so far to the left now that a "centrist" party would look like a distant right wing extremist party from their perspective. Do you think they have our citizen's health and welfare and freedoms at heart? Like all leftist parties out there right now, they'll tell you anything to get power. but watch what happens after the elections if they succeed. Yet another 4 years of huge deficits, surprise new taxes, and increases on preexisting taxes. And rampant infringements of our freedoms and rights. No matter WHAT they promise.
Ha, ha, ha you might as well ask Christians to vote for the devil. The last thing TRUE conservatives shoul do is vote for a party that harbors communist sentiments.
Running scared...she's seen her internal polling.
She's delusional.
