Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley rallied support in Calgary-Acadia. 

 Courtesy Rachel Notley/YouTube

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said more conservatives are “realizing that their basic values, these basic Alberta values, are not represented in Danielle Smith’s UCP (United Conservative Party).” 

“And so, some of them are saying, and it’s totally reasonable, they’re saying ‘Rachel, I’m lending you my vote,’” said Notley at a Monday event at the Acadia Recreation Complex in Calgary. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

Notley has zero morals and will say anything, and tell any lie to get elected. Her whole election campaign is based on fooling the ignorant and gullible, with the sole goal of gaining power, because she knows that all she needs is 4 more years - 4 more years of insane spending while imposing the radical WEF agenda upon us all - and she will win every single election after that, forever.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Real Albertans shouldn’t vote NDP, real Albertans don’t want a Communist Provincial Government.

Report Add Reply
F.Tinning
F.Tinning

I almost agree with the title of this article. True conservatives in Alberta should really be voting for Wildrose IPA. But the reality is that the vote splitting that would cause might actually strengthen the NDP in an election. Sad.

NOT-ley's party is owned and governed by the Federal NDP. That's just a fact. And Jagmeet and the Federal NDP has voluntarily enslaved itself to the Trudeau Liberals and their wild eyed leftist / globalist extremism. The Alberta NDP is so far left now that some of their candidates are actual communism supporters.

They have run so far to the left now that a "centrist" party would look like a distant right wing extremist party from their perspective. Do you think they have our citizen's health and welfare and freedoms at heart? Like all leftist parties out there right now, they'll tell you anything to get power. but watch what happens after the elections if they succeed. Yet another 4 years of huge deficits, surprise new taxes, and increases on preexisting taxes. And rampant infringements of our freedoms and rights. No matter WHAT they promise.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Ha, ha, ha you might as well ask Christians to vote for the devil. The last thing TRUE conservatives shoul do is vote for a party that harbors communist sentiments.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Running scared...she's seen her internal polling.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

She's delusional.

Report Add Reply

