Sarah Hoffman

Alberta NDP candidate Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) said parents are concerned about overcrowded classrooms. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced her government will hire 4,000 more teachers and 3,000 educational assistants over the next four years. 

“We will invest more than $700 million into our classrooms,” said Notley at a Friday press conference. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

we really live in Chinada
we really live in Chinada

This empty cheque isn't imteresting at all based on the reputation of NDP.

Delby
Delby

Unnecessary unless you want more bought-and-paid-for voters. Increase the unions members across the board in AB, means increase the taxes, means promise more money so you can stay in power, means snuggling up to trudeau and singh so they can print more money or steal more resource wealth. What a plan. Truly worthy of the socialist/communist party in AB.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Delby..that is the honest version of what it is...we ALL need to see that..

