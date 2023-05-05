Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley announced her government will hire 4,000 more teachers and 3,000 educational assistants over the next four years.
“We will invest more than $700 million into our classrooms,” said Notley at a Friday press conference.
“This will take a major step towards reversing the UCP (United Conservative Party) devastation imposed on our classrooms and the children and students inside them.”
.@RachelNotley said her government will deliver. Enter public education. Announces @albertaNDP will hire 4,000 more teachers and 3,000 support staff over four years. pic.twitter.com/b4F6d9J2Yc— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 5, 2023
Notley started off by saying she believes Alberta’s greatest resource is its people. If people want to build a future for the province, she said the government needs to spend money on education.
The Alberta NDP commissioned a report from former ATB Financial Chief Economist Todd Hirsch on how to best use resource wealth. Hirsch listed education as one of the top areas for the province to spend money on.
Notley accused Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of not understanding that. Since 2019, 36,000 students entered schools, but there are fewer teachers.
Notley visited schools and asked teachers how they're doing with the increasing number of students. The teachers broke down in tears.
.@RachelNotley said teachers are breaking down in tears. Calls @Alberta_UCP cuts cruel and incompetent. pic.twitter.com/7g4euxzixY— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 5, 2023
Notley described the UCP’s cuts to education as cruel. She said they were “incompetent, and to be clear, they were cared out in an effort to starve our public schools and force more families to turn elsewhere.”
While the UCP wants to cut, she said she believes public education is the great equalizer. An NDP government will deliver on that.
Notley said people can trust her to deliver on the commitment, because she believes in public education.
The NDP leader went on to say restoring the teachers and EAs will help to reduce class sizes. She said it will “ensure every student gets the attention they need to learn all that they can to better prepare them for the future.”
“Put simply, smaller class sizes are better for our kids, better for our teachers, and better for our future,” she said.
Alberta NDP candidate Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) said the UCP has under-resourced schools and students.
“Now I hear from parents who are deeply concerned about overcrowded classrooms,” said Hoffman.
“And for those kids who are struggling, they are not getting the support they need, and they’re falling further and further behind.”
.@shoffmanAB said parents are concerned about overcrowded classrooms. Students not getting the support they need. pic.twitter.com/YDFVNjXe5O— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) May 5, 2023
Despite having more students in education than when the UCP formed government, she said there are not enough teachers and EAs. Alberta is 20,000 teachers short of what it needs.
The Western Standard attempted to ask Notley questions, but the NDP press secretary refused the request. The press secretary accused the WS of spreading hate speech.
UCP candidate Adriana LaGrange (Red Deer-North) accused the NDP of spreading misinformation about education.
“The UCP is making record investments in education with a growing budget of over $8.8 billion for the upcoming school year, which equals $44 million for every day that students are in school,” said LaGrange.
“Even though this is more than the NDP ever spent on education, we have forecast a total increase of funding of $1.8 billion over the next three years.”
She said she's proud the UCP is leading the country in post-pandemic learning loss recovery, whereas the NDP would have shuttered schools, kept children masked, and delayed a return to the classroom. She asked it to do its homework before going out with these attacks.
The UCP said in February it was securing Alberta’s future with historic spending in education to match increasing enrolment in schools.
Budget 2023 sees it commit to providing the support and services students need to succeed and the resources schools require to support teachers and their staff.
It increases the operating budget for education by about $2 billion over the next three years. That will support hiring up to 3,000 education staff.
(3) comments
This empty cheque isn't imteresting at all based on the reputation of NDP.
Unnecessary unless you want more bought-and-paid-for voters. Increase the unions members across the board in AB, means increase the taxes, means promise more money so you can stay in power, means snuggling up to trudeau and singh so they can print more money or steal more resource wealth. What a plan. Truly worthy of the socialist/communist party in AB.
Delby..that is the honest version of what it is...we ALL need to see that..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.