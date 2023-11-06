Notorious BC child sex offender Hopley on the loose, wanted Canada-wide

Police are on a Canada-wide hunt for notorious high-risk child sex-offender Randall Hopley, 58, after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house Saturday night. Vancouver police are searching for him and he is now wanted across the country. Anyone with information on Hopley’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. In 2011, Hopley abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, BC home and kept him in an abandoned cabin for four days. He then took the boy home. He was sentenced in 2013 and spent six years in prison and then released on parole in 2018 with a 10-year supervision order. Police issued a public warning of the sex-offender’s release at the time, stating Hopley was still a significant risk to harming young boys. Now, with a court date scheduled for Monday, the sex-offender has escaped the halfway house. He was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from local police. Hopley, last seen wearing black pants, coat, and hat, is 5-ft. 9-ins. and 176 lbs., has “a history of sexual assault, assault, and property crime convictions,” the police said. “He has committed three offences of a sexual nature against children in the past.”Premier David Eby addressed the issue on Sunday, saying he was “deeply disturbed” and the The National Parole Board should have enforced stricter measures on Hopley. “I imagine all British Columbians are deeply disturbed to hear about the release of a sex offender who targets children,” Eby said. “It's hard to underline the importance of ensuring the safety of our kids," Eby continued. "It is unacceptable that [the Senate is] sitting on this bill, because it is compromising the safety of British Columbians."Hopley was already charged with two counts of breaching his long-term supervision order in January, as per the CBC. In November 2022, he was caught violating parole conditions at a public library. He was allegedly using a computer less than a metre from a group of children. The National Parole Board recommended charges against Hopley, deemed him a high-risk repeat offender and said he needed long-term supervision.