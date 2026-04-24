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Notorious B.C. gangster now living in Edmonton after release from prison

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon has been released after six years in prison, is no living in Edmonton
Surrey Six conspirator Jaime Bacon has been released from prison and is living in Edmonton
Surrey Six conspirator Jaime Bacon has been released from prison and is living in EdmontonCBC News
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Abpoli
Edmonton
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Bc Gangs
Jamie Bacon
Bacon Brothers
Surrey Six
2009 Vancouver Gang War

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