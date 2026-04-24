Notorious B.C. gangster now living in Edmonton after release from prison

One of Canada's most notorious gangters is now calling Edmonton home.A conspirator of the 2007 Surrey Six massacre is now living in Edmonton after his release from prison after his involvement in one of Canada's deadliest gang-related killings.Jamie Bacon, along with his brothers Jarrod and Jonathan, made up the notorious trio of the 'Bacon Brothers' and were major players in the 2009 Vancouver gang war.Jamie Bacon, 40, who was originally from the Albertan capital, was the leader of the infamous Red Scorpion gang that was involved in the 2007 'Surrey Six' massacre, where six people were killed.The attack was meant to target the rival Lal Crew gang but resulted in the death of four Lal Crew members, as well as two innocent bystanders.Bacon was arrested in 2009 for his involvement in the massacre and was initially sentenced to 18 years in prison but got the sentence reduced to just six years after striking a plea deal.While behind bars he reportedly continued to engage in gang-related and criminal behaviour, the parole board noted..Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) media relations Sgt. Sarbjit Sangha confirmed on Wednesday that Bacon was now living in the Edmonton area."He will be monitored by provincial corrections as well as the local police in Edmonton,” Sangha said.Bacon has also been made to wear an ankle monitor due to his likelihood of reoffending; he is also subject to a curfew and other "unspecified conditions."Public Safety and Emergency Services Alberta has said in an emailed statement to the Western Standard that "high-risk individuals living in the community (are) to wear a GPS‑enabled ankle bracelet as part of bail, sentencing, or release conditions."The statement also says that the ankle monitor program is put in place to "support public safety in circumstances where high-risk offenders are released from federal correctional centres or as a result of federal policies."