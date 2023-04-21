WANTED PASQUA

Notorious Calgary killer Natalie Pasqua is wanted once again following an incident at Macleod Tr. S.E., Saturday, April 15.

Pasqua, 42, is currently subject to six arrest warrants: one count of robbery, and five counts of breach of probation.

Pasqua

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

(1) comment

guest800
guest800

Hopefully the catch her so she can be in some drum circles. That way she can heal.

