Notorious Calgary killer Natalie Pasqua is wanted once again following an incident at Macleod Tr. S.E., Saturday, April 15.
Pasqua, 42, is currently subject to six arrest warrants: one count of robbery, and five counts of breach of probation.
It comes amid a robbery on April 15 which happened at around 7.30 pm, when a victim and her friends were approached by an unknown woman in the 400 block of Macleod Tr. S.E.
The woman attempted to steal a phone from the victim, leading to a fight. She then grabbed the victim’s jewellery before fleeing the scene, with CPS officers unable to locate the suspect following a search of the area.
Investigators believe the suspect to be Pasqua, who was jailed for manslaughter in 2007 after pushing a teenager in front of a C-Train in a dispute over a crack cocaine deal.
In 2022, Pasqua was arrested for robbery and ordered to remain at her sister’s home 24 hours a day, leaving only for work or training, as part of her bail conditions.
She is described as 5-ft. 5-ins., 150 lbs. with a medium build, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a navy coat, grey sweatpants and white Adidas shoes.
Police are asking the public not to approach Pasqua as she is known to be dangerous.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
APP: P3 Tips
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(1) comment
Hopefully the catch her so she can be in some drum circles. That way she can heal.
