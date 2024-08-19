Notorious drug dealer arrested in major Fort McMurray raid

A well-known drug dealer in Fort McMurray has been arrested following a police operation that saw three homes raided and more than $100,000 worth of drugs seized, along with a firearm.Jeffrey Caines, 51, was the primary target of the investigation led by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Fort McMurray's organized crime unit. Caines, a repeat offender with previous convictions for drug-related offenses, was apprehended on August 14, at an Eagle Ridge condo, where police discovered the substantial stash of drugs.“This individual is arguably one of the most well-known organized crime figures in the region. His alleged proclivity for drugs continues to put the community in harm’s way, and I’m glad our team was able to take a significant amount of harmful substances off the streets,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait of ALERT Fort McMurray.During the operation, three simultaneous search warrants were executed with assistance from the Wood Buffalo RCMP and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team. The raid resulted in the seizure of 1,051 grams of cocaine, $18,790 in cash, and a firearm. The drugs were packaged in a manner consistent with street-level distribution, indicating their intended sale on the local market.Caines, along with his associate, 39-year-old Crystal MacLellan, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. Caines remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for August 20.Caines has a history of criminal activity, including a 2011 conviction for conspiracy to commit an indictable offense as part of Project Koker and drug and firearms offenses in 2020. Despite these prior convictions, his continued involvement in organized crime has kept him on the radar of law enforcement.The investigation into Caines and his associates is ongoing, with additional arrests and charges being considered.Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community are encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers guarantees anonymity for all tips provided.