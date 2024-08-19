News

Notorious Vancouver-based anti-Israel activist given 'human rights' award in Iran

Kates said she was "very honoured to have had the opportunity to go to Iran," and rejected claims she was being paid by the regime.
Charlotte Kates and Kazem Gharib Abadi
Charlotte Kates and Kazem Gharib AbadiSource: Samidoun
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Iran
Charlotte Kates
pro-palestinian
Samidoun
anti-israel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news