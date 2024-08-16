Notorious Vancouver-based leader of anti-Israel group glorifies Hamas, October 7 on Iranian state TV

Notorious Vancouver-based anti-Israel agitator Charlotte Kates was recently interviewed on Iranian state television, where she praised Hamas and glorified the horrific terrorist attack militants committed on October 7, 2023.Kates is the international coordinator for Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, an organisation that is banned in other countries over its connection to terrorist groups, but has been allowed to continue to operate freely in Canada..Kates told the interviewer that she had been arrested in Vancouver "for doing nothing more than talking about the legitimacy of the Palestinian armed resistance and Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," referring to the October 7 attack. She left out the fact that at the April 26 rally in question, she had called the actions of a listed terrorist group "heroic and brave.""These are resistance fighters," she said at the time of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad," which are all deemed terrorist entities in Canada.She went on to repeat that message in the interview, once again calling Hamas' actions that day "brave" and "heroic," and arguing that the aforementioned groups be removed from Canada's terror list.Kates said her pending hate crime charges were filed "at the behest of Zionist organisations and political officials," and cited her possible prosecution as evidence of "the lie of so-called Western democracy."Following the October 7 attack, countries such as Germany took swift action to ban Samidoun from operating in the country. The group was described by German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as an international network that "disseminates anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda" that also "supported and glorified various foreign terrorist organisations, including Hamas."According to the National Post, Kates was born in the United States and is married to PFLP senior member Khaled Barakat, who as of this month was still spewing hatred at rallies in Vancouver.The pair's legal status is not known, though a petition has been launched by B'nai Brith Canada to have them deported.