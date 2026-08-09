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Nova Scotia court rules homeless tent qualifies as legal accommodation for welfare benefits

Pandora Street, Victoria B.C., March 15, 2025, a daily scene with tents set up near the major shelter and food service. d millions are spent to displace and clean up encampments in city parks.
Pandora Street, Victoria B.C., March 15, 2025, a daily scene with tents set up near the major shelter and food service. d millions are spent to displace and clean up encampments in city parks. Tom Fletcher photo
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Cdnpoli
Nova Scotia
Halifax
Tent Cities
Bradley Lowe
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Western Standard
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