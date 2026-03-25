Nova Scotia trans teen in school plot case identified as using he/him pronouns, remains in custody

A defence lawyer told a Nova Scotia youth court that the 15-year-old accused in an alleged school attack plot uses he/him pronouns, after police had previously identified the Bridgewater teen differently.The female teenager is charged with uttering threats and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged plan to carry out coordinated attacks alongside a 14-year-old boy in Manitoba.The accused appeared in Bridgewater youth court Monday for a scheduled bail hearing, which was postponed for one month at the request of the defence to allow for the preparation of a background report. The teen agreed to remain in custody until the next court date.Police allege the plot involved planned attacks at high schools in Bridgewater, N.S., and Rivers, Man. Officers arrested the Nova Scotia youth last week and searched a residence, where they say handwritten plans and imitation weapons were seized, including what were described as an imitation pipe bomb and firearm.Crown prosecutor Shauna MacDonald said outside court that the Crown is opposing release at this stage, though that position could change depending on the defence’s proposed release plan.“I have been told that the matter’s still under investigation, police are still collecting information, so things could change with respect to charges, depending on what is located by the police,” MacDonald said.The case is scheduled to return to court next month..On February 10, one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent Canadian history unfolded in the small British Columbia community of Tumbler Ridge. An trans male attacker dressed as a woman first killed two family members at a residence before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where he opened fire, killing six more people and injuring dozens of others. RCMP later confirmed the suspected shooter was found dead at the scene from a self‑inflicted gunshot wound.