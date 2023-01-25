NSCAD University

The Nova Scotia College of Art and Design has been under financial pressure for several years.

 Courtesy CBC

The Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD) University said it will be hiring six non-white professors for its second cohort hiring initiative in 2023. 

“As part of NSCAD’s ongoing development of anti-racist practices and the dismantling of oppressive institutional structures, these opportunities are restricted to applicants who identify as Black (sic), Indigenous (sic), or as a person of colour,” said NSCAD University in a statement. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

