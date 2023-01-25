The Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD) University said it will be hiring six non-white professors for its second cohort hiring initiative in 2023.
“As part of NSCAD’s ongoing development of anti-racist practices and the dismantling of oppressive institutional structures, these opportunities are restricted to applicants who identify as Black (sic), Indigenous (sic), or as a person of colour,” said NSCAD University in a statement.
“We seek applicants whose practice, research-creation and teaching will support programmatic missions of equity, inclusion, social justice, decolonization, anti-racism, human development, belonging and well-being.”
The schools the NSCAD will be hiring for are art history, theory, and philosophy; fashion; drawing; expanded media; indigenous material and visual culture; and design.
NSCAD said Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority in the hiring process. It said it “invites and encourages applications from all qualified individuals, including individuals within the employment equity categories of women, persons with disabilities, members of visible minorities, aboriginal persons, individuals of diverse gender and sexual orientation and all groups protected by the Human Rights Code.”
Candidates are asked to submit application materials as a single document. Questions about the positions can be addressed to NSCAD Vice-President Academic and Research and Provost Dr. Ann-Barbara Graff at abgraff@nscad.ca.
National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak mocked the hiring initiative.
“Diversifying the academy by only hiring those who agree with your activism,” said Sarkonak.
“At the University of Calgary, we are committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility,” said U of C President and Vice-Chancellor Ed McCauley.
The statement said inclusive excellence affirms how diversity can deepen learning, enhance critical thinking and problem solving, and fuel creativity and innovation in academia. It said inclusive excellence is necessary to create access and success at U of C.
