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Nova Scotia wind project backed with $206M in public funds after private lenders stayed away

Mersey River Wind Farm
Mersey River Wind FarmCourtesy Mersey River Wind Farm
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Philip Lawrence
Cdnpoli
Leslyn Lewis
Canada Infrastructure Bank
Ehren Cory
Mersey River Wind Farm
atlpoli
Roswell Development Inc.
Slate Asset Management

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