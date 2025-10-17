November diploma exams now optional for Alberta students

Alberta students will no longer be required to write Novembe diploma exams as the province adjusts to disruptions caused by the ongoing teacher strike. Students who wish to write the exams can request to do so, and school boards are required to accommodate those requests.The optional exams apply to all schools provincewide and will still take place on their scheduled dates. Students who choose not to write will have their final grades based entirely on teacher-assigned marks, allowing them to complete courses and graduate on time.Education authorities stressed that opting out of the November exams will not affect students’ ability to apply to, be accepted by, or attend post-secondary institutions. There are no changes to the January and June diploma exams or provincial achievement tests.