Bank card

November 2022 saw the highest number of Canadian insolvencies since the onset of pandemic lockdowns in March 2020. The numbers were recently released by the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy.

Bromwich + Smith, which supports Canadians with debt relief options such as consumer proposals and bankruptcy, said many people feeling increasingly vulnerable to ongoing economic shocks.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

