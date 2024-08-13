Now-former BC Conservative candidate speaks out after being ousted from party

Now-former BC Conservative Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Alexandra Wright has spoken out after being ousted from the party. She claimed that the decision may have been made in part due to her ongoing feud with Sandher Fruit Packers and its leader Bir Singh Sandher over the company's alleged violations of the Environmental Management Act and employment laws. ."Last Tuesday, August 6 I received a call from one of the CPBC executive re the Sandher meeting, which as I understand it was organized by the party," Wright told the Western Standard. "I was advised that due to my situation with Sandher, I was not to attend. I agreed to that, but indicated my grave concerns that the party was associating itself with this fruit packer for several reasons, one of which is that it has been violating the EMA, along with employment laws, for several years."Wright went on to note that on the morning of August 8, one of her colleagues claimed she had been told by the executive that Sandher was suing her. "This was (and is) news to me," the ex-candidate said, "as I don't believe I have performed with any negligence or malice."When asked if she intended on suing the Conservative Party over its decision, she said "no comment.""I understand that the CPBC is accusing me of 'conduct' violations," Wright continued. "I'm assuming this relates to my speaking out in defense of my community. Unfortunately, I was under the impression that the party values free speech, and would defend its candidates' rights to speak the (documented by government) truth."She claimed she was far from the only one in the area "scared to speak out against Sandher," and that a number of residents and farmers warned her that she may "suffer consequences" if she did so. "I remain completely flabbergasted that good people are paying the price for Sandher’s actions, while neither RDCO nor the City of Kelowna apparently feel any duty to these residents, some of whom have documented property damage and crop losses," she lamented."I went into politics because I thought I could represent my peers ethically and honestly," Wright concluded. "Unfortunately at this time I do not have a voice, at any level of government, to make change. I certainly hope someone starts to speak out against these types of situations, which are rampant in Kelowna."As Global News reports, in April Sandher was hit with fines related to the odorous effluent that had been flowing from its facility, adding to the tens of thousands of dollars in penalties it had racked up over the past seven years. In March, one month after being nominated as a candidate by the Conservatives, Wright had held a rally to bring attention to the issue outside her home nearby, which attracted an audience of around 100 people. In a statement, the Conservative Party said the decision to oust Wright was made "after careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct." No further details were provided.