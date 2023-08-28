A Fort Smith man has landed himself in jail after he made threatening remarks to wildfire crews trying to save the town.
Fort Smith is a town in the South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
A Fort Smith man has landed himself in jail after he made threatening remarks to wildfire crews trying to save the town.
Fort Smith is a town in the South Slave Region of the Northwest Territories.
On Monday, the Fort Smith RCMP said, between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24, it received multiple complaints a man in Fort Smith had confronted a number of firefighters in the area working to prepare wildfire defence.
"The initial investigation determined this man made threatening remarks to the wildfire crews on or about Aug. 23," said the Fort Smith RCMP.
"The next day, the same man had intentionally collided a piece of heavy machinery with another piece of heavy machinery which was being used to prepare wildfire defences."
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
The RCMP said it was unable to attend the community after the initial report was made, due to heavy smoke reducing visibility at the airport.
On Friday, the RCMP along with the G Division Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services attended Fort Smith and were able to take the man into custody without incident.
"This man was transported to Yellowknife where he was held in custody pending an investigation," said the RCMP.
"RCMP investigators were able to return to the community on Saturday to conduct an additional investigation and gather evidence which supported multiple criminal offences."
A 67-year-old man from Fort Smith has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life.
The man was released on conditions that he not attend the community of Fort Smith until the Territorial Evacuation Order is lifted.
A territorial court appearance is pending. His name was not released.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
All the kids who were indoctrinated in schools are now out to destroy what they were taught to hate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.