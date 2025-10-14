Nuclear watchdog boss hikes own travel budget by 85% despite cabinet’s spending pledge

The president of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has quietly approved an 85% hike in his own travel and hospitality budget, even as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government vows to cut back on spending.Blacklock's Reporter says Pierre Tremblay, who earns $343,000 a year, signed off on the increase from $100,000 to $185,000, including $53,000 earmarked for international travel. Internal records obtained through Access to Information show Tremblay acknowledged the “elevated risk” of public backlash if taxpayers or MPs found out about the increase.“The commission understands the current fiscal context where departments have been asked to reduce their spending,” said the memo, titled Increase Travel, Hospitality And Conference Threshold And Budget For President. “As such the commission must always continue to exercise prudence and sound fiscal management.”.Despite that assurance, Tremblay approved the higher limits, citing the commission’s “critical role on the international stage.” The memo also revealed an additional $50,000 “salary pressure” for a new executive and housing allowance for the president’s office.Officials warned the higher budget could draw unwanted scrutiny. “Increasing travel and hospitality limits due to increased travel can result in elevated risk given the requirement to include senior leaders’ travel expenditures in proactive disclosure reports,” the memo said. “The former commission president’s international travel expenditures were subject to media inquiries.”.The document is dated September 2 — months after Carney pledged “value for money” for taxpayers. “These are tough times,” the prime minister said September 10. “We have to make tough choices for a better future.”Cabinet ministers have repeatedly promised to trim travel and hospitality budgets since 2023. Then-Treasury Board president Anita Anand told reporters at the time the government was “refocusing our spending.”But critics saw little evidence of that restraint. “With successive governments having announced reductions in travel expenditures, if we followed all these commitments throughout the years the Ottawa airport should be closed by now,” former Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux told the Senate national finance committee. “It’s still open.”