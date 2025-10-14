News

Nuclear watchdog boss hikes own travel budget by 85% despite cabinet’s spending pledge

Pierre Tremblay
Pierre Tremblay Courtesy Linkedin
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Yves Giroux
Cdnpoli
Anita Anand
Mark Carney
Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission
Pierre Tremblay

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news