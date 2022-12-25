Money Notes

The number of Top One Percent taxpayers in Canada has remained virtually unchanged since Parliament introduced a 33% federal tax rate, records show. Introduction of the highest tax bracket followed the 2012 Occupy Movement, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

The Canada Revenue Agency in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons said fewer than 400,000 filers reported Top One Percent taxable incomes over $200,000. Figures were released by request of Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, Ont.).

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I find that very hard to believe, unless all of this money is being funneled out of the country. Every time the Liberal government announces new spending I have to ask how many Liberal Millionaires does that creates?

originalkmiller
originalkmiller

The overall number is the same, but not likely the same people. For every LPC Bagman or funky that hits 200K, it's likely that a formerly wealthy Canadian drops off the list.

