Nunavut MP declines to cross the floor to give Liberal majority

Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says she has no immediate plans to join the federal Liberal Party, despite being asked to consider crossing the floor.“I have decided at this point that I can’t,” Idlout told CBC on Monday. “I’ve definitely been asked to consider it.”Idlout, who represents Nunavut as a member of the New Democratic Party, declined to say who approached her, but said the requests came from both Liberal Party members and some constituents.She said the decision has prompted extensive reflection..“It’s definitely weighed heavily on me,” Idlout said. “What people have told me is that whatever I decide, it should be what I think is best for Nunavummiut.”Speculation around potential floor-crossing has increased after Conservative MPs Chris d’Entremont and Michael Ma recently joined the Liberals, leaving the governing party one seat short of a majority in the House of Commons.In a statement, the office of Northwest Territories MP and Liberal cabinet minister Rebecca Alty said Alty has not asked Idlout to cross the floor. The statement said Alty has met with northern leaders, including Idlout, over the past year to discuss shared priorities and cooperation..The Liberal Party also said it was not commenting on discussions with individual MPs, adding that it is prepared to work collaboratively with parliamentarians from all parties.Idlout said she was surprised by recent floor-crossings and would not be shocked if more MPs made similar moves in the coming months.Idlout won her seat in the 2025 federal election by a margin of 77 votes over Liberal candidate Kilikvak Kabloona. Now in her second term, she said her role in opposition allows her to more freely criticize federal policy and advocate for Nunavut.She pointed to concerns over the government’s major projects legislation, the One Canadian Economy Act, which she said was rushed through Parliament. While the act requires consultation with Indigenous groups affected by fast-tracked infrastructure projects, it also allows cabinet to override Parliament in certain cases..“I couldn’t do a good job representing Nunavummiut if I were forced to vote in favour of violating Indigenous peoples’ rights,” Idlout said.She also cited Arctic sovereignty, security, housing, and health care as areas where she wants to continue pressing the federal government, including increased investment in the Canadian Rangers.Budget 2025 includes several measures that could affect Nunavut and other northern regions, including increased federal capital spending on infrastructure, housing, and Arctic security..The budget commits significant funding over five years to infrastructure projects nationwide, with funding streams that include Indigenous, municipal, and remote-community infrastructure.It also outlines expanded defence and security spending aimed at Arctic and maritime surveillance, as well as broader investments intended to strengthen Canadian sovereignty in the North.The government has also earmarked funding for housing construction through Build Canada Homes and continued transfers to territories to support essential services.