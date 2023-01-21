Lori Idlout
Courtesy of CBC

A first-term New Democrat MP is a federal supplier whose firm has been awarded almost a half million in contracts since her election in 2021. MP Lori Idlout (Nunavut) in a mandatory disclosure said she was a major shareholder in a company with ties to an ex-Liberal cabinet minister, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I informed my staff not to seek training offered by NVision as I hold a significant ownership interest in this company,” Idlout wrote in a new filing with the Ethics Commissioner. The disclosure was mandatory under the Conflict Of Interest Code.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

I've experienced several indigenous sensitivity courses. Very few are any good. It is mostly a game grifters use to enrich themselves and stroke their egos. The only way to get to know Canadian Indians is to reach out and get to know them on a long term basis as a friend. Book learning about Indians is next to useless. I even went so far as to marry one. No regrets.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

I new that women was scamming from the day I seen her talk in the house of corruption. Probably oppressing her people at the same time. Both parties try their best not to laugh when she talks

Report Add Reply
Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

CORRUPTION, WHILE SHOVING DOWN YOUR THROAT THE WHITE GUILT!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.