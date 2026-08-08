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Nunavut seeks $990M for affordable housing project costing nearly $2.5M per townhouse

Nunavut
NunavutCourtesy https://adventureawaits.ca/
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Cdnpoli
Housing
Gregor Robertson
Build Canada Homes
NDP Nunavut
Igluvut Corporation
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news