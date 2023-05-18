Kristen Nagle

Kristen Nagle 

 Screen grab

A London, Ontario nurse testified in Ottawa she could not stay silent about the harms she saw in the pandemic response, though it cost her her job, reputation, and money.

Kristen Nagle gave her testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry on the first day of hearings in Ottawa May 17. She said her first surprise came when her colleagues put on masks without protests after a long and successful fight that showed this requirement was illegal during flu season.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

I am always amazed at the Sheeple Population of Canada, including the Agencies & so-called Professionals that are supposed to be keeping us informed and safe.

Govt Lackies imposed insane lockdowns & masking regulations . . . without the benefit of Real Science. The dense public of course mostly ate it all up . . .

No one took the time to actually find out the truth.

The Fact that most healthy folks under 69 had only a .04% chance of dying from the Wuhan Flu. Under 40 was half that and under 18 was almost Zero. The victims of course were mostly north of 70 and had Comorbidities but our WHO connected Health "Experts" soldiered on with the insanity.

In Canada our method of handing the "Plandemic" in 2020/2021 managed to kill 29.2 Canadians per Million population. Sweden in the same period had only 6.7 deaths per Million.

What did Sweden do to get such amazing results? NOTHING . . . kids went to School, Businesses remained Open & life went on.

Sweden did look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . Canada of course did NOT !

There are numerous studies out there that concluded Masks are useless to stop a Virus . . . and that Lockdowns are completely ineffective. Govt agents in Canada also banned Ivermectin & HCQ for treatment, which had been approved for Sars I back in 2003. Brazil, India & Japan all used Ivermectin to stop outbreaks of Covid . . . but Canada shilled for Big Pharma and the VAX . . . which we now know is completely ineffective after a few months.

In BC they have still not rehired the Drs. & Nurses that were fired by the incompetent NDP Health Minister for not taking the now useless VAX. But they are sending BC Patients to the USA to private Clinics for Treatment.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What an excellent article about this brave hero of a woman

Just like the hero Tamera Lich

Really exposes the systemic corruption of our entire political, medical and judicial systems and the absolute herd mentality stupidity of most people who willingly drank the Trudeau/WEF Koolaid

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.