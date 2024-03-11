Nurse's appeal lowers fine for attending church in pandemic from $10,000 to $3,750

Kirsten Nagle, co-founder of Canadian Frontline Nurses, is calling a reduced fine a "victory" as she faces continuing legal battles.On September 22, 2022, the London nurse was found guilty and fined $10,000 by an Ontario court of violating Reopening Ontario Act Section 10 (1), which states “a person is guilty of an offence if the person hosts or organizes a public event or other gathering at residential premises.” A $2,500 victim surcharge was tacked on.The charge followed a gathering at the Church of God in Aylmer, ON, on April 25, 2021. Shortly before Nagle's 2022 conviction, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced that similar charges against former MP Derek Sloan, former MPP Randy Hillier, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God and Dan Stasko for their attendance were dropped after the Crown stated that “prosecution was no longer in the public interest.”In an Instagram post at the time, Nagle stood by her actions.“I stand on my word I did nothing wrong, am not guilty and caused no harm against anyone,” she wrote. “Here we are Canada, where you can be charged $10,000 for attending church.”Nagle appealed the decision in October of 2023. In a recent email blast to supporters, Nagle said she was "celebrating" a positive result."The appeal decision FINALLY came in on Friday March 8th with a victory!" Nagle wrote."The conviction was not changed, guilty for attending church.""However, the sentencing was reduced from 10k to $3,750! I see this as a big win, with how my current sentencing has been going in the courts."On February 6, Nagle was found guilty of attending and organizing a November 22, 2020 anti-restrictions protest in London. For her actions she was fined $20,000, but she is appealing the fine.Nagle still faces charges for a separate rally in London and another in Cornwall, ON. According to her email, she will have a sentencing hearing March 21.Canadian Frontline Nurses Kristal Pitter, Sara Choujounian and Nagle were ordered to pay $315,000 in court costs after losing a libel lawsuit against a national nursing organization and a BC media outlet in September 2023.On her GiveSendGo page, Nagle said the nurses have paid their fines using their home equity lines of credit. Her current fundraising goal is $75,000 for which $60,727 has been raised."Apparently I'm a dissenting voice that must be used as an example to make sure no one else will take action against egregious, tyrannical acts again," Nagle wrote on the site."I know I stand on the right side of history and my integrity, character and soul remain intact."Nagle was placed on leave from her job as a neo-natal nurse at London Health Sciences Centre following a November 2020 rally in a park which attracted about 200 people.Nagle was fired from her job with cause in January 2021 and resigned her registration with the College of Nurses of Ontario in January 2023. Her new path had her winter in Nicaragua and Costa Rica and start a course called Warrior Mamas. She relates her inspiration in the video below.