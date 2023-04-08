Nurse hospital
Courtesy CBC

Registered nurses are concerned about the Saskatchewan government removing the mandatory masking requirement in Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities.

Tracy Zambory SUN

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) President Tracy Zambory said the change makes nurses “very concerned” for the most vulnerable patients.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(15) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Reminder that health care professionals (doctors and nurses) can actually be idiots. They are average humans who went to school for an time and are good at memorization. For this reason any / all advice they provide should be taken as a grain of salt.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Shame on you, WS. You’re lack of journalistic integrity is really showing here. Meanwhile, you seem to be ignoring the National Citizens Inquiry. Check my account; you will notice I’ve canceled my subscription.

Report Add Reply
JoeCalgary
JoeCalgary

The nurses need to check out the science. Long since proven the masks offer absolutely not protection.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Any nurse that tells you masking is effective in preventing spreads of influenza or coronaviruses, lacks even a rudimentary understanding of virology and is an embarrassment to their profession.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Stop it already. Masking was never about anything but control.

Many (medical professionals) refuse to give up that control. They love telling everyone else what to do even though they are so very often wrong.

And to all the brainwashed, "Wake Up" and stop living in fear.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

These nurses sound like a bunch if Karen's.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Zambory is makin it all up! Not one study supports her silly position . . .

Report Add Reply
eshea
eshea

I don't wear them and refuse to go to places that require them.

I have moved an MRI twice, and not seen my doctor since covid, over these mask requirements.

There is no science to support such idiocy. If you want to wear one, go for it but don't force your unscientific views on me.

When they attempt to tell me masks are important, blah, blah, blah, I simply state if masks are still required then it must not be safe to go there. I then demand to speak to my MD over the phone.

I wanted to go on an Alaskan cruise but I still can't enter the US, or go without taking tests that may quarantine me for my entire trip, so no cruises of trips to the US for me.

This stuff will never end, but I won't play unless I have no options.

Some think its compassion, but it's ignorance.

Report Add Reply
Jerome Tjerkstra
Jerome Tjerkstra

This is why Union members are moving towards the conservatives.

Report Add Reply
Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

Zambory claims the removing mask restrictions is "stretching science", yet there is NO science that shows masks work.

Who is doing the stretching again?

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

The headline should read: Nurses aren’t very good at objectively interpreting reliable evidence.

We went from nurses fighting mask mandates (see ONA court action) and winning, because the evidence was overwhelmingly on their side, to becoming cheer-leaders for their perpetual implementation, despite the Cochrane Review of some 39 RCT.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Masks do NOTHING!

Show me an honest medical/scientific study.

Or is a you entire nurses' union a corrupt POS.

Probably the latter, since most nurses think, but are extorted into submission and not speaking.

Your union heads need jail time.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

Because wearing a mask does absolutely nothing to stop the spread of anything! It's about time this practice is terminated for good. I hope Alberta follows suit soon.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

The problem here is unstated assumptions. Nurses are not doctors. Nor are they health researchers. When you start to talk about "protecting" a group of people from X by doing Y, that implicitly means that doing Y will somehow lessen or prevent X. This is where the real "research" kicks in. Just because someone believes that if a black cat crosses your path, you will have bad luck, we dont just run off and kill all the black cats. Regarding masking, the research clearly shows that, as regards COVID, masking does not prevent the transmission of Covid. If this nurse believes it does, show us some research study, or other cogent evidence that it does. Otherwise, just be quiet.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

It’s interesting how you still give MDs credibility. Even more interesting is why you think someone needs to be an MD to understand very simple science. I’m a woodworker and none of us are MDs but we understand very well which masks actually work.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.