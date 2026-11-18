REGINA – Nutrien is moving ahead with plans for a potash export terminal at the Port of Longview in Washington state. Saskatchewan's trade minister says the government is disappointed it won't be built in Canada.In a November 16 statement, the company said Longview "emerged as our preferred site based on factors including location, logistics, capacity and the opportunity to establish a long-term partnership with the Port."Nutrien said no final investment decision has been made. It said a decision, "expected in the next year or two, will ultimately depend on the outcome of ongoing engineering, commercial, regulatory and permitting approvals."The terminal could cost as much as $1 billion USD.Port of Longview commissioners unanimously approved site development and lease agreements with Nutrien on November 16. The port expects planning, permitting, and construction to run until 2032 or 2033. The terminal is expected to handle five to eight million metric tons of potash a year.The project came up at the legislature on November 16. Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said the Saskatchewan government expressed disappointment when the decision was first reported in 2025.."I know when the initial announcement was made, we certainly expressed disappointment that it wasn't going to be built in Canada," Kaeding said. "But we can certainly understand where the private sector needs to go with this. Nutrien is there to sell potash and they're going to do it wherever they can find the best way forward to do that."Kaeding said there were few conversations between the Saskatchewan government and Nutrien beyond asking how the decision came about. "Obviously, it's a private company's decision as to where they want to deploy their capital," he said.Nutrien operates two Canadian export terminals: Neptune Terminals in Vancouver and the Barrack Point Potash Terminal in Saint John, NB. Its US network includes a terminal at the Port of Portland in Oregon.Nutrien said it still supports Canadian export infrastructure, pointing to a $500 million investment to modernize Neptune Terminals through its joint venture Canpotex.