Nvidia CEO being investigated over affair with Chinese spy

Multinational American technology company Nvidia has announced that it will be conducting an investigation into whether or not their CEO, Jensen Huang, was the target of a "foreign intelligence effort" after a woman he had an affair with was alleged to be passing information to the Chinese government.Huang admitted to the affair and the subsequent investigation in a message to company employees on Sunday.In the message he admitted that he had acted unfaithfully towards his wife and will take "full responsibility" for the results of his actions. Nvidia later stated that Huang remains committed to leading the company and will do so without interruption."The Nvidia board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," a message from the company stated.A month ago, The New York Times reported that Huang had been having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman based in Singapore..China has denied the allegations that the woman was working for them, but American intelligence, as well as the Nvidia internal investigation, does show that those involved are't taking any chances. The company confirmed that despite the investigation, it believes that neither US national security secrets nor company data were compromised as a result of the affair.The Nvidia board reaffirmed their support for Huang and his leadership of the company, saying that he has been fully cooperative with the investigation the company is undertaking.The news has had a negative effect on the companies' stock, with Nvidia shares declining roughly 5% since the news became public, with the stock having previously fallen 13% already due to the first reporting of the affair occurring over a month ago.When asked about the incident, US President Donald Trump said that he hasn't spoken to Huang about the allegations but noted that he was an "honourable guy" and also said that "I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job."The NYT had previously reported that Trump was brief about the incident and the possible intelligence ramifications but chose not to act or do anything with the information.