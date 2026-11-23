CALGARY — Jensen Huang has now been reinstated as Nvidia CEO less than two weeks after a shocking affair scandal with a suspected Chinese spy that forced him to step down.As reported by the New York Post, the leading AI chip company in the world has voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive, and director after receiving input from senior US government officials that left directors confident his return posed no national security threat."The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," stated Harvey Jones, Chair of the Board for Nvidia, in a statement."I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," stated Huang in the same statement.."I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he added.In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump stated that Nvidia made the "correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO.""The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," stated Trump.He later hailed Huang as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure."."The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," Trump added, while continuing to encourage Nvidia to investigate its compliance with US export controls.Huang's reinstatement comes amid his affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a Chinese businesswoman who was in contact with an officer of Beijing's top spy agency while romantically involved with the Nvidia founder, according to a New York Times report.US intelligence agencies determined Alice Huang maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security from spring 2025 until fall 2026, a period that overlapped with their affair, the report stated.American intelligence also uncovered evidence suggesting that her business partner, Kang Wei, whom she reportedly introduced as her husband, worked with the Chinese intelligence agency, raising suspicions that Jensen Huang had been targeted in an espionage operation..Jensen Huang offers to return as Nvidia CEO after resignation.Both have come under scrutiny over alleged involvement in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Singapore-based Megaspeed, suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export restrictions.Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, while Beijing has dismissed the espionage allegations as unfounded.Trump was briefed about Alice Huang's suspected intelligence ties as early as June 2025, according to the report, but has publicly questioned whether she was a spy.Trump has repeatedly urged Nvidia to bring back Jensen Huang, arguing that the company and the American economy needed his leadership..The Jensen Huang scandal only deepened when it was revealed he was also romantically involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reportedly answered to him directly, according to the Times.The newspaper reported the pair had been seen behaving affectionately during Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose in March.Axios reported Huang's security team allegedly offered a nondisclosure agreement to a bystander who recorded the interaction between the two.Wall Street analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives said Nvidia's board had little choice but to bring Huang back, arguing that losing the billionaire founder posed a greater threat to shareholders than the controversy surrounding his departure..UPDATED: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns as reports of second affair surface."At the end of the day, despite this Jensen saga, the Board knew it had no choice but to bring him back," Ives wrote in a Monday research note, citing Huang's relationship with suppliers, major AI customers and technology partners.Ives pointed out that Nvidia could be worth $300 a share with Huang at the helm, compared with $225 per share without him, underscoring the importance investors place on his leadership of the chipmaking giant.However, the analyst said the company's internal investigation, government inquiries, and unresolved questions about compliance with US export controls remain obstacles that could affect the share price.