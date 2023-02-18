New York City Mayor Eric Adams disputed a New York Times report on Thursday that drew similarities to his helping migrants get to Canada with bus tickets to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending them from the southern border to the Big Apple in response to President Biden’s border crisis.
“New York officials, who once condemned Texas leaders for busing migrants from the southern border, calling the treatment inhumane, are buying bus tickets for newcomers who want to go north and seek asylum in Canada,” said The Times report.
“Mayor Eric Adams originally welcomed the migrants, but he has since begun echoing the points of southern leaders saying the city was buckling from the strain of absorbing more than 42,000 people in need.”
“Now, city officials are assisting the relocation of a growing number of migrants traveling to New York’s northern border, where crossings are surging.”
During a Wednesday morning appearance on CNN, Adams slammed the Times coverage in which the mayor of Champlain, NY, said it was “ironic and disappointing” that his administration was funding bus trips to upstate Plattsburgh so migrants can illegally cross into the Great White North, reports The New York Post.
In response to a question from CNN This Morning co-host Don Lemon, Adams agreed with the notion that the Times’ Wednesday report, which accused him of “echoing the points of southern leaders was “inaccurate.”
“We are not encouraging anyone to go to another country,” Adams said. “If we speak with a migrant, interview them, find out their desires and make sure that we are assisting them like we’ve done.”
Adams also challenged Lemon when the anchor suggested there was no “distinction” between the Democratic mayor and Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who Adams has called “inhumane” for sending busloads of migrants to New York without warning, says The Post.
“I heard him,” Adams said of Abbott. “He stated he sent them to cities that self-identified as sanctuary cities. And not only did he send them there, he compelled them. They had to leave Texas.”
“And that’s a big difference than bringing people in, interviewing them, speaking with them and find[ing] out what were their original intentions and desires. And that’s what we did in the city.”
Adams also insisted to Lemon that his administration was “showing a level of humane interactions with our migrants.”
“Nowhere else is what we are doing, actually taking place. Nowhere else,” he said.
“The city’s policy and Mr. Adams’s remarks underscore how jurisdictions of all political leanings are struggling to accommodate a global migration movement,” said the Times.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault urged Prime Minister Trudeau to tweet out a message to dissuade asylum seekers from coming to Canada, blaming the massive number of illegal border crossings on a 2017 tweet from the prime minister.
Trudeau tweeted “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you” a dig at former President Donald Trump’s decision to build a wall on the US/Mexico border.
In making his plea, Legault said people are coming to Canada to claim asylum using the unofficial crossing at Roxham Road connecting Quebec and New York State.
On Tuesday, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette said the province redirected most of the nearly 400 asylum seekers who passed through Roxham Road last weekend to Ontario and other jurisdictions.
“It’s about time that Justin Trudeau makes a new tweet to say, ‘Don’t come anymore,’ because we’ve exceeded our welcoming capacity,” Legault told reporters in Quebec City Feb. 15, adding Quebec faces a shortage of housing and capacity in schools and hospitals.
So typical of Democrats that they talk big but are the pettiest politicians going. It is wrong for Republican politicians to ship migrants out but it is okay for Democrats to do it. Unfortunately Canada's idiot PM is unwilling to do anything about this. Trudeau has had years to deal with the issue and still refuses to do so.
