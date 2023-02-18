Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

Crossing into Canada at Roxham Road

 Photo by Dennis A. Clark

New York City Mayor Eric Adams disputed a New York Times report on Thursday that drew similarities to his helping migrants get to Canada with bus tickets  to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending them from the southern border to the Big Apple in response to President Biden’s border crisis.

“New York officials, who once condemned Texas leaders for busing migrants from the southern border, calling the treatment inhumane, are buying bus tickets for newcomers who want to go north and seek asylum in Canada,” said The Times report.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

So typical of Democrats that they talk big but are the pettiest politicians going. It is wrong for Republican politicians to ship migrants out but it is okay for Democrats to do it. Unfortunately Canada's idiot PM is unwilling to do anything about this. Trudeau has had years to deal with the issue and still refuses to do so.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.