Trump

Trump

 Courtesy Wikicommons

Multiple US news outlets, quoting sources, are reporting the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is arranging a meeting with law enforcement agencies ahead of a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump next week.

FOX News reports, according to its court source, “... the meeting was requested Thursday and hasn't been set. The meeting is to ‘discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week.’"

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahahaha they going to indict Trump over 130k while we got bank receipts of Biden and his family taking direct payments for the CCP for millions of dollars. Hahahahaha what a joke. 🤡🌏

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.