A New York Times op-ed suggested encouraged readers to mate with and create offspring with shorter people, which will help create a greener planet.
“When you mate with shorter people, you’re potentially saving the planet by shrinking the needs of subsequent generations," said author Mara Altman.
“Lowering the height minimum for prospective partners on your dating profile is a step toward a greener planet,” she adds in the piece.
The article, titled "There Has Never Been a Better Time To Be Short," claims that shorter people are "inherent conservationalists," since they consume less food. Altman argues that if Americans were just 10% shorter, they would save 87 million tons of food per year, as well as trillions of gallons of water.
"Short people don’t just save resources, but as resources become scarcer because of the earth’s growing population and global warming, they may also be best suited for long-term survival," she continues. "Our success as individuals does not depend on beating up other people or animals. Even if it did, in an era of guns and drones, being tall now just makes you a bigger target.”
Altman suggests that mating with shorter people will potentially save the planet by shrinking the needs of subsequent generations. She said lowering the "height minimum" for partners is a step towards a greener earth.
“I want my children’s children to know the value of short," she said.
While shorter people on average require less calories to survive, they are also more likely to live longer. One study also found that taller people had a greater risk of developing cancer.
In poorer regions of the world, environmental factors like chronic malnutrition can result in delayed growth and reduced height.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
W T F
