NZ party releases 'mother of all revelations' on COVID vax deaths

A party leader in New Zealand released “the mother of all revelations” on deaths following COVID-19 vaccine administration, but without details.New Zealand Loyal Party Leader Liz Gunn made her allegations in an October 21 video, days after national elections were held.“We have now come to an undisclosed location with a New Zealand clinician mathematician who is very experienced in statistical analysis. That person has with us reviewed the data and confirms our position that it is damning,” she said.“The figures show that there are tens of thousands of deaths linked to the jabs. And this is just one of the sites recording this type of information in New Zealand. We don't know how many further databases like this are in the country.”Unfortunately, Gunn failed to share the statistics and evidence either in the video or the days since. She only referred to the alleged findings.“We saw in the data that there are many clusters of deaths, people who attended the same jab site, and were jabbed one after the other at consecutive times on the same day. We saw their jab date, we saw the date of death."“Let me give you just one of many examples. On one day 30 people were jabbed on the same day at the same location. All are now deceased, and their deaths are in close temporal time proximity to each other.”The former litigation lawyer and TV presenter became an activist against COVID-19 vaccines and her former party in June 2023. It did not win any seats in the October election and placed eighth in total votes with 26,171. She received 1,170 votes in her own local race.“There were many demanding that the information be released before the election, but that was not able to be facilitated. The whistleblower’s words to us were that it wouldn't be published after the election."“I also had deep concerns around the trauma the information would cause on the eve of the election and to me it felt unethical to exploit such traumatic information for our own political gain.”On Rumble, many commenters complained Gunn did not make the information public following the election, either.“Liz, you need more evidence if you're going to make this sort of serious allegation,” wrote one.“Will we get to see the data? I'm curious to see where these high kill jab centres were,” wrote another.Yet another said, “EVIDENCE is what matters. Obviously most people will still believe whatever they want to believe no matter what they see or hear. They will simply chant ‘fake news’. But those of us who just want to find the truth REALLY need evidence!”Gunn suggested she was not more forthcoming in the video so the whistleblower could be protected.“I've seen the information firsthand. I have struggled sleeping at night since then, knowing that this level of detail is now available but, as we find today, being withheld. You see, whistleblowers always face great risk, as we all do, who seek to bring the truth to the people of this country under urgency,” she said.Gunn suggested a public inquiry could leave a “whitewash,” so a criminal investigation was necessary, one that would reveal computer data, “mobile phones, communications, bank accounts, archives” and other “targeted information.”“I cannot comprehend why when there is ongoing harm, that this data is not released immediately to bring an end to that harm, and to launch a full blown criminal investigation,” she said.“So I'm appealing to you, the people of New Zealand, you must all demand an end to the jabs. If not addressed urgently, the World Health Organization will be able to declare the next pandemic and force mass jab compliance under the Pandemic Preparedness Act, which will soon be a reality.”