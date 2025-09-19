'O CANADA': National anthem back in Nova Scotia schools

O Canada is back and better than ever in Nova Scotia schools, as the PC government has ordered them to play the national anthem each morning.The directive was issued Friday by the province's Minister of Education, Brendan Maguire, which stated, "A simple tradition that builds pride in Canada and respect for our shared values."CTV reports Maguire received a letter from a group of Grade 12 students at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, expressing concerns because their school no longer played the national anthem.“O Canada, a patriotic symbol and a hallmark of our national identity, has been missing from our corridors and classrooms,” the students wrote in the letter. “This omission to play the anthem is problematic in itself as it works to undermine tradition, continuity and national pride, as well as the sacrifices of men and women of the armed forces and so many others who have fought to secure the Canada which we love and cherish today.”."The playing of the national anthem is intended to remind students of their citizenship and foster a sense of pride and being part of a larger community," states the official policy document. "All principals must ensure the Canadian national anthem is played at their school at the beginning of each school day," it says.“We’re not forcing kids to do anything, it’s just to be respectful during the national anthem,” said Maguire. “It really is, you know, a time for kids to have quiet reflection and just a good way to start the day.”.KC Min and Ryan McFarlane, the two students involved in writing the letter say they are pleased Maguire took action."It’s great to see, actually, the minister of education taking action on this,” says Min.