The Oakville, ON, teacher made famous for showing up to class with large prosthetic breasts is no longer a Z cup. 

The Toronto Sun reported Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School teacher Kerry Lemieux arrived for the first day of school Wednesday with a police escort and without the large breasts and blonde wig. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

This thing should not be allowed near minors, period.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Having been swamped with reports over several years about this man, to the point of ignoring them, can I assume this guy was 'pranking' the school board and media? Didn't Andy Warhol talk about everyone have 15 minutes of fame? I hope this is the last of Mr. Lemieux's 15 minutes of fame!

