He was known to students and staff as a male and went by a man’s name. He began identifying as a woman in 2021 and went by the name Kayla.
Halton District School Board Chair Margo Shuttleworth said it will protect the gender identity and gender expression rights of employees, adding it is “the stance the school board is taking and they are standing behind the teacher.”
Students at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School and their parents were advised on August 26 Lemieux would be working there.
“We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year, Nora Frances Henderson, may receive some level of public attention and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children and our school,” said Nora Frances Henderson principal Tom Fisher.
Fisher said it has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect, and should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests, we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety — and to share any operational plans.”
Lemieux is now sporting facial scruff and longer wavy hair, but he has no pink top as was common at Oakville Trafalgar.
Parents told reporters he is back to being referred to as Kerry.
The first day of school felt more like a scene out of the Toronto International Film Festival, with paparazzi out front from around the world.
It was a game of cat and mouse with Lemieux, who tries to avoid being caught by media but had a difficult time because of the location of Nora Frances Henderson.
He was spotted by journalists on the pathway from a neighbourhood one week ago and driving in and getting out of his car on the professional activity day on Tuesday.
This time there was a decoy operation underway with an undercover police car in the lead followed by him, seated in the back seat of a Tesla. He went into the school wearing shorts and carrying two bags with security in tow and without much fanfare.
The question remaining is how the breasts disappeared. Lemieux said they were natural.
