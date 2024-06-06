OBGYN tells inquiry of bad maternal outcomes from COVID-19 vaccines

An American obstetrician and researcher into agency funding says universities and medical boards received financial incentives to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations that resulted in half a billion adverse reactions worldwide.Dr. James Thorp is a medical doctor and gynecologist who taught at universities and elsewhere from 1986 to 2015 and has seen 27,500 high risk pregnancies since 2020. He has also published more than 70 publications and two books documenting risks of the COVID-19 vaccine related to his field.Thorp was a board examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He received similar honours from the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine and served for three years on their board. He testified to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 that all three organizations have been captured by a money trail.“They tried to come after me. On September 27, 2021, they threatened 60,000 OBGYN doctors and said if you don't follow our narrative, we will destroy your career and take away your state license, can take away your accreditation … And to that I said, ‘No, you won't.’”Thorp responded with a 98-page letter in January 2022 outlining COVID-19 vaccine problems from his own experiences and analyses of government agencies, and 1019 peer-reviewed publications.Thorp showed how Pfizer post-marketing report 5.3.6 from early 2021 documented many problems after 10 weeks of vaccine administration. Although pregnant women were supposed to be excluded from the study, a few did receive the vaccine. Of these, 81% miscarried.Of mothers who nursed, 14% reported breastfeeding complications. Compared to expected rates, there was a five-fold increase in stillbirth rates and an eight-fold increase in neonatal deaths.Thorp said such things should not have happened because the “golden rule” of pregnancy medicine is to keep nanoparticles from pregnant mothers, a prohibition that even extends to fermented foods.Pfizer reported 42,098 adverse events including 1,223 deaths from administrations of its vaccine from December 14, 2020 to February 28 2021, a ratio of 33.4 adverse events per death.An analysis of excess deaths following vaccine rollouts by Denis Rancourt suggested as many as 17 million deaths from COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. Thorpe said if a ratio of 33.4 adverse events per death held for all COVID-19 vaccines, 567.8 million adverse reactions happened worldwide.Thorp used these figures to suggest Canada had 82,000 COVID-19 vaccine-related excess deaths and 2.7 million adverse reactions.“And they are still to this day, pushing the most lethal, injurious drug ever rolled out in the history of medicine… This is a disaster beyond proportion.”The doctor said a Forbes article on $5 trillion dollars of National Insitutes of Health funding to U.S. universities was also telling. Johns Hopkins received $789 billion, while Northwestern Unversities’ $413 billion put it in 20th.Maggie Thorp, a lawyer and James’ wife, found $186.5 billion was provided to over 4000 healthcare systems and providers, following a similar agreement to one made with the obstetrics organizations. In all, 131 hospital systems received over $100 million as per the Health Resources & Services Administration Provider Relief Fund.Last December, Human Reproduction published a study Thorp co-authored entitled Increased risk of fetal loss after COVID-19 vaccination. Data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) showed that “all COVID-19 vaccine AEs far exceed the safety signal on all recognized thresholds.”Adverse events include “menstrual abnormality, miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, fetal malformation, fetal cystic hygroma, fetal cardiac disorders, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal arrhythmias, fetal vascular malperfusion, fetal growth abnormalities, fetal abnormal surveillance, placental thrombosis, fetal death/stillbirth, low amniotic fluid, preeclampsia, premature delivery, preterm premature rupture of membrane, and premature baby death.”Dr. Thorp expressed concerns that COVID-19 vaccines could have intergenerational effects, echoing problems with Diethylstilbestrol (DES).