'OFF THE TABLE': Singh done with Liberal coalition next election

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has ruled out the possibility of forming another coalition with the Liberal government after the next election. Singh and the NDPs formed a coalition with Justin Trudeau’s Liberal minority government after the 2021 election in a March 2022 deal that agreed the NDPs would vote alongside Liberals in certain parliamentary votes and Liberals would usher in some of the NDP’s priorities, like universal dental care. The agreement is in place until 2025 with an election slated for October, or an election is called.But now, Singh has had enough of the coalition agreement. Instead, Singh is gunning to win leadership next time Canadians go to the polls. A coalition after the next election is “off the table,” Singh told The Canadian Press. “That's not something that we're focused on,” he said. “We're focused on getting enough done in this Parliament and then running to win.”Singh said he realized during the coalition that the federal government has untapped potential to “do more” for Canadians, and the Liberals just weren’t doing enough. “And I can say with a lot of clarity that [the federal government] could be doing a lot more to help people," he said. “I'm more motivated than ever before that I want to become the next prime minister. That's my goal.”Polls currently show Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives have an historic lead, with Liberals falling to NDP levels. Trudeau, meanwhile, has been vocal in his year-end interviews that he has no intention of giving up his role as prime minister, nor will he resign as Liberal leader. When it’s time for the next national election, he will be back on the campaign trail.But Trudeau has not ruled out the possibility of another NDP coalition. “Let's let Canadians decide what kind of Parliament they want to elect in two years and then we'll see," Trudeau told The Canadian Press. “We've demonstrated that we can get good things done and maintain a very fiscally responsible frame, Trudeau said, maintaining that “people will take note for decades to come” his government as “something that has been demonstrated to be very effective in Canadian politics.”Before the last election, Singh ruled out a deal with Trudeau.