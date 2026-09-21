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Officer shot outside Belleville synagogue on Yom Kippur

Congregation had hired police for security; Constable Jeff Smith now in ICU as Special Investigations Unit investigates shotgun fire through stained glass
Officers outside of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue
Officers outside of the Sons of Jacob SynagogueCBC
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Ontario
Crime
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Belleville
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