Officer shot outside Belleville synagogue on Yom Kippur

TORONTO — Belleville Police and the Special Investigations Unit named the man shot outside Sons of Jacob Synagogue on Yom Kippur as Sean Ward, 29, and said two officers discharged their firearms after he opened fire with a shotgun. Constable Jeff Smith remains in intensive care with his condition stabilized, while Ward is in life-threatening condition after being revived.Deputy Chief Sherry Meeks said Smith was posted outside the synagogue near Victoria Ave. and Bleecker Ave. about 7 p.m. Sunday when the exchange of gunfire began during the holy-day service. Smith joined the service on Dec. 27, 2013, has spent nearly 13 years on the job and is a longstanding member of the Emergency Response Unit. Meeks said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and that patrols have been increased around places of worship.An SIU spokesperson said preliminary information is that Ward arrived in a truck with a shotgun and fired on the officer stationed outside the synagogue, that officer returned fire, and a second officer then discharged a firearm. Both Smith and Ward were struck. Four investigators and two forensic investigators are on scene and are reviewing body-worn camera and in-car video before they will lock a sequence of events.The spokesperson said there are dozens of bullet holes in the street, homes were hit, and civilian vehicles — including a black truck — have gunshot damage, along with a police vehicle. Neighbours’ estimates of 20 to 30 shots were “probably a fair estimate,” she said, and the shooter appeared to have been about half a block from the synagogue. Forensic crews expect the scene to stay closed for a couple of days because of cartridge cases, multiple firearms and damaged vehicles..Congregation president Norm Weddum told CBC News the officer had been stationed outside the building in an unmarked car — the same paid-duty model GTA synagogues have used at roughly $1,000 a day because Canadian law bars private armed guards in houses of worship.Weddum said he was ushering people in when he heard “boom, boom, boom,” shut the auditorium doors so there was no visible target, and put everyone on the floor. About 20 holes later marked the stained glass. “He was at the synagogue, in front of it, targeting us,” he said.Police have not called it a hate crime. Mayor Neil Ellis said it is still unclear whether the synagogue was the target, and that Belleville has “zero tolerance for acts of violence motivated by hate.” Spokesperson Lauren Wilkinson said rumours of a second shooter are inaccurate.Premier Doug Ford said he was “disgusted,” that Jewish Ontarians have every right to worship without fear, and that those responsible should be prosecuted. Bay of Quinte MPP Tyler Allsopp called the officer a hero whose actions saved lives. Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote that Ottawa will “do everything in our power to support law enforcement” in holding the perpetrator accountable.Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said Jewish residents “should not need police presence to observe Yom Kippur” and that the city will “spare no expense” on security. Toronto and York police added patrols at synagogues and said they had no known threat tied to Belleville..Meeks asked the public to respect Smith’s family’s privacy as he faces what she called a significant recovery.Weddum said the congregation will resume services when police release the building. “We will carry on."After March shootings that scarred synagogue doors in Vaughan and Toronto, Ottawa topped up the Canada Community Security Program and congregations doubled security budgets, some toward $400,000–$500,000 a year. Small-city shuls still rent a cop for the High Holidays.