Officer taken to hospital after shooting in Welland, Ont. — schools locked down

An officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service was shot Friday morning while responding to reports of gunfire in Welland, Ont., prompting lockdowns at nearby schools and the local hospital.Police said the officer was taken to hospital as a precaution to assess injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.In a post on X, Niagara police said a man has been “contained” inside a building in the area of Second Street between Plymouth Road and Lincoln Street. Officers remain on scene and are working to secure the area..Residents nearby were advised to shelter in place while police respond.Two schools, Plymouth Public School and St. Mary Catholic School, were placed under lockdown. The District School Board of Niagara said staff and students at Plymouth Public School are not permitted to leave the building until the lockdown is lifted, and no students or staff will be allowed to enter.Parents who normally walk or drive their children to school were advised to keep them at home. Students already on buses were redirected to Diamond Trail Public School, where they will remain until further notice..The Niagara Catholic District School Board said it is following the same lockdown procedures. Students already on buses were taken to St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School for parent pickup.“Welland Hospital is also in lockdown,” Niagara Health said, adding that no new patients are being admitted and visitors are not permitted while police activity continues. Existing patients will continue to receive care.People with scheduled appointments were advised to stay home and monitor official updates.Police have not released further details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.