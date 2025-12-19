News

Officer taken to hospital after shooting in Welland, Ont. — schools locked down

Police have blocked off the area
Police have blocked off the areaPhoto credit: Diona Macalinga/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Welland shooting
Welland police shooting
Niagara Regional Police
Ontario police shooting
officer shot Welland

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news