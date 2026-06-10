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Officer's killing in Northern Ontario investigated as murder by escaped mental health patient

Const. Tarun Bali
Const. Tarun Baliphoto credit:OPP Commisioner Thomas Carrique/X
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Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique
Ontario Provincial Police officer
Const. Tarun Bali
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