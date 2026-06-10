Officer's killing in Northern Ontario investigated as murder by escaped mental health patient

TORONTO — The killing of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hearst is being investigated as a murder, with OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique saying that an 18-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.Sources familiar with the matter said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique informed members of the policing community Tuesday that Provincial Const. Tarun Bali was murdered while carrying out his duties in northern Ontario.The Toronto Sun sources also said the accused had allegedly escaped from a mental health facility before the fatal encounter with police.Authorities have not publicly released details regarding the circumstances of the officer's death or the identity of the accused.Bali, a member of the OPP's Dufferin Detachment with approximately two-and-a-half years of service, was deployed with the James Bay Detachment at the time of the incident.The officer was fatally injured shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday while police were conducting an investigation near Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6 outside Hearst.Initial statements from the OPP confirmed an officer had been seriously injured and later died from those injuries. Police also confirmed one person was taken into custody.The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.Commissioner Carrique earlier paid tribute to the fallen officer."His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten," Carrique said in a social media statement..The death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and police organizations across the country.Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was saddened by the officer's death and extended condolences to Bali's family and colleagues.The OPP Association described the tragedy as every police family's worst nightmare, while the Canadian Police Association offered sympathies to those mourning the loss.Police have not yet released additional information about the suspect, the alleged first-degree murder charge or the reported circumstances leading up to the incident.