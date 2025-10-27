OFFICIAL: Perry and Trudeau spotted AGAIN — making their relationship a done deal

Well, well, well... JT and KP seem to be going strong — they were spotted out in Paris, the city of love, celebrating Katy Perry's birthday.Out and about on Saturday, the couple were pictured — very publicly — celebrating the star's 41st birthday with the ex-prime minister.Perry and Trudeau have been spotted around the world a lot lately on their special outings — which probably have something to do with Perry's ongoing Lifetimes tour. Due to this, he will now be known as Mr. Worldwide to Perry's California girl..Speaking of California, the couple were spotted in late September on a yacht trip together off the coast of Santa Barbara, embracing.The Sun reported earlier this month that the pair have been “constantly in contact” since their first public outing in July.This outing happened in late July in Montreal during another night out that included dinner at Le Violon. A source told the Sun, “He’s a bit of a geek and can’t believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she’s flattered such a respected politician wants to date her.”.It came to light in June that Perry had separated from her fiance Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter. Trudeau divorced his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023, and fast-track to January, he announced he'd quit his role as Canada's Prime Minister.